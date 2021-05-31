Dr. Adajar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fundador Adajar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fundador Adajar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital, Carlsbad Medical Center, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.
Locations
Roswell Clinic Corp Dba Cardiovascular Associates2890 N Wilshire Blvd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 624-3278
Pangea Medical603 W Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 624-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Artesia General Hospital
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was exceptional. Dr. Adajar is always a perfect gentleman and he actually listens to his patients
About Dr. Fundador Adajar, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013919232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
