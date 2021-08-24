Dr. Hayashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fumitaka Hayashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fumitaka Hayashi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1996
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Caring, intelligent, personable, remembers individual details well.
About Dr. Fumitaka Hayashi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255656344
Dr. Hayashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.