Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Nishiyama works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Group Health Pharmacy
    2001 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Female Infertility
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Goiter
Female Infertility
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Goiter

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 23, 2018
    I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in March 2017. My AIC 12.6 and BS was nearly 900. I was put on injections in the stomach and then through some miracle, I found Dr. Nishiyama. She took me off all injections, talked to me about weight (220), put me on four pills per day and saw me in 30 days. My A1C was down to 5.6 and BS averaging 90. Today April 22, 2018. My weight is 175 and BS average is 80 and A1C is 4.5 Yes a real turn-around and I owe it all to Dr. Nishiyama...patient, brilliant woman
    Welby Thomas Cox, Jr. in Richmond, Indiana — Apr 23, 2018
    About Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518012459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nishiyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nishiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nishiyama works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nishiyama’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishiyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

