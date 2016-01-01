Dr. Mazzucchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulvio Mazzucchi, MD
Dr. Fulvio Mazzucchi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Cath Sacro Cuore and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- U Cath Sacro Cuore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mazzucchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzucchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzucchi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzucchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazzucchi speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzucchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzucchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzucchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzucchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.