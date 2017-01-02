Overview

Dr. Fulgencio Antuna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.