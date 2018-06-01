Overview

Dr. Fuad Zayed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Zayed works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Alton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.