Overview

Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Ramadan works at Melbourne Vascular Endouascular Center in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.