Overview

Dr. Fuad Baroody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Baroody works at University Chicago Medical Center OTO in Chicago, IL with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.