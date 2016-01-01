Overview

Dr. Fu Luan, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Luan works at Associates in Transplant Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

