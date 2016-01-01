Overview

Dr. Fritz Boutin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Boutin works at Tri-State Foot Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.