Dr. Fritz Bech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fritz Bech, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Bech works at
Locations
Vascular Specialists at St Mark s1160 E 3900 S Ste 3100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5825Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kindest Dr. I've ever encountered. He did an emergency life saving surgery on my husband and another surgery a few months later. We have been doing follow ups for a year now and Dr Bech is so concerned about my husband's health still. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Fritz Bech, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831287242
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|University of Chicago Hosps
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Bech has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bech has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bech. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.