Overview

Dr. Fritz Baumgartner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Baumgartner works at Under Construction in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.