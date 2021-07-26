Dr. Fritz Baumgartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fritz Baumgartner, MD
Overview
Dr. Fritz Baumgartner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Baumgartner works at
Locations
Vascular & General Surgery Associates3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 630-8821
Doctors Surgery Center LLC10900 Warner Ave Ste 101A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 698-1270
Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 630-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very great doctor, helps those in need.
About Dr. Fritz Baumgartner, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134237761
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgartner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgartner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumgartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.