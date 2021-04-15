Overview

Dr. Fritz Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown U Hosp



Dr. Allen works at Visionary Eye Doctors in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.