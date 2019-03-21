See All Hematologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD

Hematology
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and UAMS Medical Center.

Dr. Van Rhee works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD
Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uams Sats Program
    4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 686-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
  • UAMS Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Rhee?

    Mar 21, 2019
    Living with Multiple Myeloma is not an easy road to go down. Dr. VanRhee and his staff are extremely knowledgeable and caring. I was fortunate enough to have been steered to UAMS and Dr. VanRhee. I'm five years out now and feeling great now thanks to his and his staffs efforts. Highly recommend this facility and especially Dr. VanRhee.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Rhee to family and friends

    Dr. Van Rhee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Rhee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD.

    About Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972693455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Rhee has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.