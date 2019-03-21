Overview

Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Van Rhee works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.