Dr. Frita Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frita Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frita Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Atlanta Nephrology550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1650, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 523-8810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Is a very good online phisitian
About Dr. Frita Fisher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780873398
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Georgetown University
- Meharry Medical College
- Florida State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.