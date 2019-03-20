Dr. Friedrich Loura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Friedrich Loura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Friedrich Loura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Loura works at
Locations
1
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
2
Island Surgeons Ps Inc1213 24th St Ste 700, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (425) 259-3122
3
Island Hospital1211 24th St, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (425) 259-3122
4
Endoscopy Center12800 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 200, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 316-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Loura for several years now and he's helped me tremendously with Crohn's flare-ups and even two rounds of C-Diff. His assistant Liz is remarkable -- always upbeat and gets right back to me when I need answers.
About Dr. Friedrich Loura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760423388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
