Overview

Dr. Frieda Millhouse-Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Millhouse-Jones works at Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Jonesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.