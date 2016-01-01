Dr. Fridolin Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fridolin Sy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fridolin Sy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Internal Medicine Associates3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-9400
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English, Tagalog
- 1508041963
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy works at
Dr. Sy speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
