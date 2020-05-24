See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Frida Fridman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frida Fridman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Fridman works at Physician Office in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2000
  2. 2
    NYU Lutheran Women's Health Center
    355 Ovington Ave Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2020
    Dr. Fridman has been care me for over two years. I’m so glad I met her. Dr. Fridman is a highly qualified, experienced and attentive doctor. She’s patient, friendly and quick to respond. I like that a doctor never intimidates when something goes wrong and always stays calm and optimistic. This makes it possible to solve any problem easily and quickly. Doctor always connected in an online app, answers questions, and sends all results of tests and visits - it is very convenient and modern. My first pregnancy and delivery my baby was perfectly well thanks to her. She was totally supportive of my birth plan, so the delivery went fast and natural. Dr. Fridman was there the whole time and it gave me strength and confidence. I was supersize by the calm and confidence with which she led my delivery. I am very grateful for that. Now I’m waiting for my second child. I’m seeing Dr. Fridman and I really hope that delivery will be as successful. I highly recommend Dr. Fridman to all women
    Nastassia — May 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Frida Fridman, MD
    About Dr. Frida Fridman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1932405768
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Stern College For Women
