Dr. Frida Fridman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frida Fridman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
NYU Lutheran Women's Health Center355 Ovington Ave Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-5777
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Fridman has been care me for over two years. I’m so glad I met her. Dr. Fridman is a highly qualified, experienced and attentive doctor. She’s patient, friendly and quick to respond. I like that a doctor never intimidates when something goes wrong and always stays calm and optimistic. This makes it possible to solve any problem easily and quickly. Doctor always connected in an online app, answers questions, and sends all results of tests and visits - it is very convenient and modern. My first pregnancy and delivery my baby was perfectly well thanks to her. She was totally supportive of my birth plan, so the delivery went fast and natural. Dr. Fridman was there the whole time and it gave me strength and confidence. I was supersize by the calm and confidence with which she led my delivery. I am very grateful for that. Now I’m waiting for my second child. I’m seeing Dr. Fridman and I really hope that delivery will be as successful. I highly recommend Dr. Fridman to all women
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1932405768
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
- Stern College For Women
Dr. Fridman speaks Russian.
