Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Silverstein works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis
    5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7228
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    South Palm Beach Nephrology
    3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-9636
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Wellington
    1221 S State Road 7 Ste 120, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    South Palm Beach Nephrology
    1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Gout
Proteinuria
Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Alkalosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dialysis Access Procedures
Hydronephrosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Hypertrophy
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Tuberous Sclerosis
Ureteral Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Clear One Health Plans
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr Silverstein has been taking care of me for years. She is one of the finest kidney doctors in this state. I would never go to anyone else. She was an enormous help in getting my kidney transplant and always puts her patients health first! I have recommended her to other patients and they love her also.
    Excellent nephrologist! — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669467460
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

