Overview

Dr. Freya Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Tormed Women's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.