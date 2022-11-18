Dr. Freya Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freya Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Freya Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
1
Tormed Women's Medical Group3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 602, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-5150
2
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-4759Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Tormed Women's Medical group for 25 years. Dr Marshall is an ideal doctor. She is very understanding, helpful and understands your experience which offers a personal touch that you need to see in obstetrics. I'd have to agree with the wait times. I do not understand that while you ar4e the only pstent in the office, you hear people conversing all around you but they let you freeze in that patient room for 30 minutes before they come in to help you. Everything is in the room when you arrive so you know they are aware of who you are and what you are there for. If I made people wait 30 minutes before I met with them in my practice they'd never come back! Please work on this doctors. There's nothing worse than taking two hours to get an average and simple visit handled. But Tormed is great. Dr. Naghi delivered my last child. My labor was so fast that he missed the first birth as he was not on call late on a Sunday night. He, Dr. Marshall, their PA's and the office staff are very warm, caring and courteous practitioners.
About Dr. Freya Marshall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760711220
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Southern Calfornia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.