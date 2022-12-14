Overview

Dr. Fremont Scott, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.