Dr. Freidy Eid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Freidy Eid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Care925 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 616-3333
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eid is my cardiologist, he is one of the best, a great person with great knowledge and skill. He is very busy but finds the time to spend with his patients. I am So lucky to gave discovered this wonderful person.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- SUNY at Buffalo
- SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eid has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
