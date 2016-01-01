Dr. Freidoon Ghazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freidoon Ghazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Freidoon Ghazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Ghazi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 861-1260
-
2
Trihealth G LLC - Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 861-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Freidoon Ghazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922098342
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazi has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghazi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.