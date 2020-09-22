Overview

Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Ayele works at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.