Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was extremely thorough in his assessment of my husband Max Freilich, the patient suffering from Parkinsons dementia. He was open to suggestions, listened with an experienced, understanding, medical mind.. He gets a 10 out of 10! We are looking forward to our next appointment and certainly will recommend Dr. Revilla.
About Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revilla has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Revilla speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Revilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.