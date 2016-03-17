See All Neurologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Revilla works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuroscience Associates
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Tremor

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2016
    The doctor was extremely thorough in his assessment of my husband Max Freilich, the patient suffering from Parkinsons dementia. He was open to suggestions, listened with an experienced, understanding, medical mind.. He gets a 10 out of 10! We are looking forward to our next appointment and certainly will recommend Dr. Revilla.
    Max Freilich in Greenville, SC — Mar 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760418610
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredy Revilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Revilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Revilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Revilla works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Revilla’s profile.

    Dr. Revilla has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Revilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

