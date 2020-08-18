Dr. Fredrick Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Weinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Weinberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Weinberg Frederick MD Office193 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-1180
Princeton Medical Center1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinberg has a very soothing bedside manner. He always takes plenty of time to listen to my questions and explains everything clearly. In fact, he tends to spend half the appointment chit-chatting, which could be a downside if you're in a hurry. Scheduling an appointment is tricky because he has no staff, so you have to get him at a time when he can answer his own phone.
About Dr. Fredrick Weinberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
