Overview

Dr. Fredrick Oni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Oni works at Genesis Gastroenterology in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.