Dr. Fredrick Oni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Genesis Gastroenterology LLC1700 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 922-4281
Houston Urology Associates233 N Houston Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 352-7020
Houston Medical Center1601 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 922-2930
- Houston Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve seen Dr Oni twice over the past 15 years. He was very professional and I’m pleased with his service. I’ve referred several friends and family over the years and nothing but positive experiences.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Oni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oni works at
Dr. Oni has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Oni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.