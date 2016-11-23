See All Vascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Knight works at WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North
    2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538209697
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Residency
Internship
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Vascular Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knight works at WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Knight’s profile.

Dr. Knight has seen patients for Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

