Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Knight works at
Locations
WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5A, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My latest existentialistic observation just popped in my head when considering what remarks to post about my vascular surgeon, Dr. Fred Knight, and it is as follows: When people work in a capacity of helping people, their goodness really does come out. Dr. Knight is a class act and his most salient quality is simplicity. Very well-respected doctor and a quality human being. My Carotids could not be in better hands. I thank him from the very bottom of my overworked heart. At least I have one
About Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1538209697
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.