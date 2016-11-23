Overview

Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Knight works at WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

