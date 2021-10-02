See All Neurosurgeons in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Junn works at Dearborn Office in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Head & Spine Institute, Dearborn, MI
    18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 403, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 438-5560
    Royal Oak
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 438-5560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Subdural Hemorrhage
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain

Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Em — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1043385784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto
    Internship
    • St Michaels Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Junn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Junn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Junn has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Junn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Junn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

