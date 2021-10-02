Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Junn works at
Locations
Michigan Head & Spine Institute, Dearborn, MI18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 403, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-5560
Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (313) 438-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I began dealing with progressively worsening back pain for almost a year. I got referred to Dr. Junn who was very professional and knowledgeable. He performed a laminectomy on me and after a few weeks my pain finally decreased. I am several months post surgery and rarely feel any sciatica pain anymore. I am glad Dr. Junn performed this surgery and would recommend him if you have been advised surgery is your last option to manage your back pain.
About Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- St Michaels Hosp
- University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
