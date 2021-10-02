Overview

Dr. Fredrick Junn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Junn works at Dearborn Office in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.