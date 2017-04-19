Dr. Fredrick Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Isaacs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
All Your Foot Needs LLC3801 International Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-8850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Isaacs was patient and gave me all the time I needed. Really knowledgeable.
About Dr. Fredrick Isaacs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacs has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.