Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Orthopedic Associates Asc4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
-
2
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang has been treating me for several years now (after Dr. Henderickson retired) for my left knee and its arthritic problems. He helped me through the years from exercises to cortisone shots and finally knee replacement surgery. He answered questions, quieted my fears, counseled me through appointments, with friendliness, professionalism, and humor. I’ve enthusiastically recommended Dr. Huang to family and friends, and with his assistant Michelle, Dr. Huang gets my vote for “Top Doctor” extraordinaire.
About Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972572469
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa
- University of Florida
- Emory University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.