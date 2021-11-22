Overview

Dr. Fredrick Fox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fox works at South Texas Behavioral Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.