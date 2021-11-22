Dr. Fredrick Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Fox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
South Texas Behavioral Medicine12050 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 699-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the man you want treatment from. When I tell you he saved my life, I mean it, I had major problems before and now they are controlled. I can tell through my research (I am an EMT) that he does his research and he makes sure you are comfortable in meetings. I cant sing enough praises for this man and I hope you make the right choice to have him as your mental care provider.
About Dr. Fredrick Fox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.