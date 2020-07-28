Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredric Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredric Rosenberg, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Surgical and Medical Group Inc.3650 South St Ste 306, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (336) 889-5656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I couldn't be happier with my care! Very friendly bilingual office- just remodeled and is so fresh and clean. I saw Dr. David who did a biopsy and then I had mohs surgery. You can't see the scar- excellent result. Rosenberg Dermatology is my go to place for sure.
About Dr. Fredric Rosenberg, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295885630
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.