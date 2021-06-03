Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD
Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
University Internal Medicine Group3401 Pga Blvd Ste 450, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 219-4400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr Pullen was excellent. He did surgery on my son when he was 5 years old (in 1980) today he is 45 years old. He performed a tonsillectomy, put tubes in both his ears (he was losing his hearing) and removed his adenoids and from the moment he got out of surgery the change was like day and night. I will always be grateful to him for saving my son's hearing and his health in general. It's been a long time ago but I will always remember him and pray for him. l
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1164423083
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm-Chldns Hosp
- Brooke Genl Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullen.
