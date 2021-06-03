See All Otolaryngologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Pullen works at FAMILY FOOT AND ANKLE CENTER in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Internal Medicine Group
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 450, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 219-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Allergic Rhinitis
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study

Allergic Rhinitis
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Airborne Allergies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Deviated Septum
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Facial Fracture
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Outer Ear Infection
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
TMJ
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    My experience with Dr Pullen was excellent. He did surgery on my son when he was 5 years old (in 1980) today he is 45 years old. He performed a tonsillectomy, put tubes in both his ears (he was losing his hearing) and removed his adenoids and from the moment he got out of surgery the change was like day and night. I will always be grateful to him for saving my son's hearing and his health in general. It's been a long time ago but I will always remember him and pray for him. l
    Sonia venegas — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 64 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164423083
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Ee Infirm-Chldns Hosp
    • Brooke Genl Hosp
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredric Pullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pullen works at FAMILY FOOT AND ANKLE CENTER in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pullen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

