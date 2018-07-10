Overview

Dr. Fredric Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at BARRY S DORF MD in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.