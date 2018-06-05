See All Plastic Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (4)
65 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fredric Marks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Marks works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Center in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredric Marks MD
    1460 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301

Jun 05, 2018
Dr Marks, if you are my Dr Marks, performed reconstructive nose surgery via a forehead flap in June of 1969. I have never forgotten how kind you were to me and have spoken about you often. I had just come home from my freshman year as a cadet at Pennsylvania Military College where I played football and wrestled. You took care of me during the summer of 69 until I went back to school that September. You performomed 3 more surgeries the next year or so when I came home on break...Bob Gerling
Robert Gerling in New Brunswick , NJ — Jun 05, 2018
About Dr. Fredric Marks, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 65 years of experience
  • English
  • 1154387157
Education & Certifications

  • Maimonides Hosp|Royal Victoria Hospital
  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marks works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Center in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marks’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

