Dr. Fredric Levin, DO
Dr. Fredric Levin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates Muskegon1400 Mercy Dr Ste 100, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 733-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Levin, when dinosaurs roamed the earth (1990+), and he did a grand total of 4 scope surgeries on my knees. He said they'll probably need replacing within 5 years or so. Instead of cake and presents on my 60 th birthday, I got my left knee replaced. He was able to get me over 30 years before replacement. I live on the east coast now, but hope to soon be back to Michigan so Dr. Levin, can finish up my overhaul with the other knee replacement I need and at least one hip.
About Dr. Fredric Levin, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1730122664
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- American University
- Orthopedic Surgery
