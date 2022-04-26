Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics-Hamilton2501 Kuser Rd Ste 3, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 896-0444Sunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Lawrenceville2A Princess Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercer Bucks Orthopedics10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 105, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've had pain in right shoulder for more than 1 year. Dr. Kleinbart did orthopedic surgery on February 14, I went to PT for 10 weeks, and now I'm as good as new. He has a good sense of humor too.
About Dr. Fredric Kleinbart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396714747
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvannia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinbart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinbart has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.