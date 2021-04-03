Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredric Hochman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredric Hochman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fredric Hochman is an example of an amazing doctor. He is completely attentive and immediately helpful. He is a doctor that I would trust with my life. After I tested positive for Covid I spoke with my primary doctor on the phone and her response was "let's see how you feel in a day or so" the next day I called Dr Hochman and he immediately solved the problem and I was able to eat again and get out of bed within 30 minutes of picking up the medicine he called in for me. I had not seen him for 2 years and yet he spoke to me personally and was very understanding.
About Dr. Fredric Hochman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306842992
Education & Certifications
- Royal Victoria McGill University
- Health Scis Center University Manitoba
- Hlth Scis Ctr-U Manitoba
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
