Dr. Fredric Harris, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Fredric Harris, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic|Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Harris works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

    New York General Surgery Pllc
    1160 5th Ave Ofc 105, New York, NY 10029

Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer

Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144300948
    • Cleveland Clinic|Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • White Plains Hospital

    Dr. Fredric Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

