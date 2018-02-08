Dr. Fredric Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Harris, MD
Dr. Fredric Harris, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic|Massachusetts General Hospital
New York General Surgery Pllc1160 5th Ave Ofc 105, New York, NY 10029 Directions
I may be one of Dr Harris’ oldest patients - dating back to the 1980s - and my husband is a more recent patient — from 13 years ago to the present. There is no doctor or surgeon more competent, thorough, meticulous, kind and caring than Dr Harris. His knowledge and experience are impressive, and he goes above and beyond where most doctors go to make sure his patients have gotten the best care possible. He not only saved our lives, he made us feel like it was personally important to him to do so.
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1144300948
- Cleveland Clinic|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
