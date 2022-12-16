Overview

Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Saddle Brook, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Haberman works at Haberman Dermatology Institute in Saddle Brook, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.