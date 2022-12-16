Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Saddle Brook, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Haberman works at
Haberman Dermatology Institute50 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (551) 310-4162
Haberman Dermatology Institute75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (973) 765-6533Friday12:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
I’m comfortable to have procedures done with Dr Haberman because he’s very confident, knowledgeable and extremely sure of his capabilities. It’s easy to see he’s driven by experience in all his decision making.
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- Cherry Hill Med Ctr
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
