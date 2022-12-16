See All Dermatologists in Saddle Brook, NJ
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO

Dermatology
5 (981)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Saddle Brook, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Haberman works at Haberman Dermatology Institute in Saddle Brook, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haberman Dermatology Institute
    50 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 310-4162
  2. 2
    Haberman Dermatology Institute
    75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6533
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Lesions Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 981 ratings
    Patient Ratings (981)
    5 Star
    (919)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I’m comfortable to have procedures done with Dr Haberman because he’s very confident, knowledgeable and extremely sure of his capabilities. It’s easy to see he’s driven by experience in all his decision making.
    Frank H. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1912901695
    Education & Certifications

    • Cherry Hill Med Ctr
    • Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haberman has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    981 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

