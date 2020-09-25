Dr. Fredric Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredric Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Eye Center109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 455-5130
-
2
Mid Atlantic Optical LLC6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 130, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very well respected and loved by both of my parents, David and Lenore Metz. Very patient and caring.
About Dr. Fredric Gross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184629271
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass Eye & Ear Infirm
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
