Overview

Dr. Fredric Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Mid Atlantic Eye Care in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.