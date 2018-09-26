See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. Fredric Feist, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Feist works at Modesto Arts Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Mamg
    1400 Florida Ave Ste 207, Modesto, CA 95350 (209) 522-1027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  Memorial Medical Center
  Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Health Plan of San Joaquin
    HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Networks By Design
    Principal Financial Group
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    TriWest Champus
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 26, 2018
    Absolutely adore Dr. Feist. He delivered 2 of my babies and was an exceptional Dr. He takes his time with each patient and makes sure you feel very secure and comfortable throughout your pregnancy. We seen him recently at coscto and he still remembered us and made sure to tell me to drink my water lol. Overall he is a very wise and just all around exceptional Dr.
    Tiffany Thomas in MODESTO, CA — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Fredric Feist, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1528031705
    Education & Certifications

    Acog
    Beth Israel Med Center
    Beth Israel Hosp
    University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Birmingham Southern College
