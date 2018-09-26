Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Feist, MD
Overview
Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Feist works at
Locations
-
1
Mamg1400 Florida Ave Ste 207, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 522-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feist?
Absolutely adore Dr. Feist. He delivered 2 of my babies and was an exceptional Dr. He takes his time with each patient and makes sure you feel very secure and comfortable throughout your pregnancy. We seen him recently at coscto and he still remembered us and made sure to tell me to drink my water lol. Overall he is a very wise and just all around exceptional Dr.
About Dr. Fredric Feist, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528031705
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Hosp
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feist works at
Dr. Feist speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.