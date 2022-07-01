Overview

Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Chussid works at Center for Foot Surgery in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.