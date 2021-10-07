Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Pennings works at
Locations
-
1
New England Neurosurgical Associates LLC175 Carew St Ste 300, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 452-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennings?
Amazing surgeon. Saved my mothers life .Successfully operated twice on my mother within 1 year( Almond Muldrow) ...The fact that she is here is a complete miracle ! I cant say enough good things about him and his entire team , Michael Bennett and Sheila Baymon and Marisol ....Thank you !
About Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French and German
- 1215126479
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Academic Med Center Amster
- Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennings works at
Dr. Pennings speaks Dutch, French and German.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.