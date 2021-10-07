See All Spine Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Pennings works at New England Neurosurgcl Assocs in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Neurosurgical Associates LLC
    175 Carew St Ste 300, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 452-6650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Amazing surgeon. Saved my mothers life .Successfully operated twice on my mother within 1 year( Almond Muldrow) ...The fact that she is here is a complete miracle ! I cant say enough good things about him and his entire team , Michael Bennett and Sheila Baymon and Marisol ....Thank you !
    Carl Muldrow — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215126479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Academic Med Center Amster
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennings works at New England Neurosurgcl Assocs in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Pennings’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

