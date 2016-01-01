See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Ophthalmology
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Van Kuijk works at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Surgery
    420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 (612) 625-4400
  2. 2
    University Of Minnesota Health Ophthalmology Clinic
    516 Delaware St SE # SE7, Minneapolis, MN 55455 (612) 625-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1972699635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Moorfields Eye Hosp|University TX Med Br
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University TX Med Br
    Residency
    Internship
    University TX Med Br
    Internship
    Medical Education
    JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kuijk is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Van Kuijk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Kuijk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Kuijk works at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Van Kuijk's profile.

    Dr. Van Kuijk has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Kuijk on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Van Kuijk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Kuijk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Kuijk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Kuijk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.