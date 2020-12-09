Overview

Dr. Frederick Yturralde, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yturralde works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Brawley, CA, Encinitas, CA and Bellefontaine, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.