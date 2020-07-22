Overview

Dr. Frederick Yoo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Yoo works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Sterling Hts, MI, Charleston, SC and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.