Dr. Frederick Work, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Frederick Work, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Work works at Atlanta Ctr Breast Aesthtc Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Surgical Pavilion of Atlanta
    1 Baltimore Pl NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 885-9675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bedsores
Abdominal Pain
Pelvic Abscess
Bedsores
Abdominal Pain
Pelvic Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 29, 2018
    Dr. Work is great. The office is terrible. You will wait about two hours. You will see a number of medical students and will at some point be asked to reschedule an appointment due to overbooking. You will be frustrated and will end up going to another practice.
    About Dr. Frederick Work, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619941911
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Work, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Work is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Work has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Work has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Work works at Atlanta Ctr Breast Aesthtc Sgy in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Work’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Work. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Work.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Work, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Work appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

