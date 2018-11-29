Dr. Frederick Work, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Work is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Work, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Work, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Premier Surgical Pavilion of Atlanta1 Baltimore Pl NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 885-9675
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Work is great. The office is terrible. You will wait about two hours. You will see a number of medical students and will at some point be asked to reschedule an appointment due to overbooking. You will be frustrated and will end up going to another practice.
About Dr. Frederick Work, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery
Dr. Work has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Work accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Work has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Work speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Work. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Work.
